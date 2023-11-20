Neighbors thankful for annual Rake Ralston event Saturday

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — You might think Saturday mornings are when most teens are sleeping in, but not these kids.

They’re National Honor Society students at Ralston High School, and they spent the morning raking, blowing and bagging up leaves.

It’s called Rake Ralston, something the kids put on themselves, they make quick work going from house to house.

“We go to one neighbor and the other neighbor, we were just raking really fast,” said Kevin Nguyenduy, a Ralston High School student.

Neighbors like Mike Bolte love it not just because it’s one less chore they have to do, but also because it shows how much these kids care about their community.

“This’ll save me a few hours of work next week,” he said.

Barb Kopietz has undergone a shoulder and knee replacement and is very grateful for the help.

“I just can’t keep up my yard like I used to," she said. “It is such a blessing to us in the neighborhood.”

The cleanup inspires neighbors to give back as well.

“We always try to get them some cookies or something because we appreciate everything they do,” said Kopietz.

Once the kids are done they move on to the next house leaving behind clean yards and neighbors with a positive outlook on the community’s future.

“You never know what a small act of kindness or a small act of service can do for a person,” said Cassie Culjat, another Ralston High School student.

“There’s great kids everywhere and this is just evidence of that,” said Bolte.

The teens raked 16 yards, Rake Ralston is an over 20-year tradition for students at RHS.

