OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Those who live on Farnam St. in Dundee say they're over the partial one-way ritual.

"The one way at different times doesn't seem to help traffic a whole lot," said Grace Ende, a nearby resident.

Neighborhood association president John Ashford agreed, he said his biggest concern is safety.

"There's frequent accidents, frequent people going the wrong way," Ashford said.

Months ago, Omaha city officials came up with three possible solutions to improve the stretch of road in the neighborhood that would reconfigure the intersections at 50th and 52nd streets. Ashford said he's not ready to give the options a green light.

Ashford said the options are complicated and would have significant impacts on neighbors. One option neighbors hope the city puts the brakes on is roundabouts.

City officials have said they feel roundabouts are the safer option for Farnam St., but neighbors disagree citing concerns about pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Emily Rush, who also lives nearby expressed concerns about construction.

"I don't think that this is the neighborhood for it," said Rush. "I don't think there's enough space and I don't want to deal with that construction."

Neighbors say they don't think the city needs to change the road, just the practice.

"The safest way to do this and the most cost-efficient way to do this is to just make it two-way," said Ashford.

City officials will see the results from a community survey on the Farnam St. Improvement options later this month.

