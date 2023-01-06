Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite' coming to The Hoff Center in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — PACE and Chanticleer Theater announced their January production. Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" is the January production Chanticleer Community Theater is putting on.

The play is a classic comedy that features three different couples in one famous hotel room. Karen and Sam are a long-married couple whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride who are ready to celebrate their daughter's nuptials but only if they can get her out of the bathroom.

Performances for the play begin Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 22. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now online, over the phone or in-person at the box office located inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

