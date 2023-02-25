NETWAR gaming tournament offers a great time for a good cause

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A sold-out e-gaming tournament kicked off at the College of Saint Mary Fieldhouse on Friday. It’s an event that has been going on for years.

3 News Now was there as players started to show up with all their gear for the 27-hour-long event, which is for a good cause.

Travis Kreikemeier is the founder and president of NETWAR, which is an event that has been around for over 20 years.

"Gamers from all over come together. We set up all the power the tables, the network infrastructure (and) provide all the facilities," said Kreikemeier.

The attendees do have to bring their own systems.

"I am very happy to be here and I hope that these events continue to spread and grow because they are great," said David McDermit.

McDermit came all the way from northern Idaho with his friends and family to participate.

"When you are here sitting next to the person, and you know, getting into a game with them, you can just holler at them and it's so much of a different feel," he said.

For McDermit, 27 hours is nothing.

"Are you going to be able to stay awake that long?” said 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson. "Oh yeah, I've done it before. No problem," said McDermit.

But it's for more than just fun, all proceeds from the event help local hospitals.

"Providing gamers outreach carts, which are portable medical grade carts that we deliver to the hospitals here in Omaha," said Kreikemeier.

Giving kids in hospitals the chance to play too.

"The nurses in the hospitals can move the carts around from room to room, and the attendants can game on them," said Kreikemeier.

Pretty much any popular multi-player game is played in this exciting social setting.

"We have now had attendees, that have had kids and now they bring their kids to the event with them. So now they game as a family at the event," said Kreikemeier.

This year, 725 players rolled in for the non-stop gaming.

To learn more about the event, go to NETWAR’s website.

