New $20 million youth center coming to Benson

The Bay broke ground on a new $20 million youth center in Benson.

It will be a forty thousand square foot facility that includes skateboarding, esports, and other activities to get kids engaged with their passions

The Bay says it expects to open the facility by early 2027.

A groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of construction for a new three-story youth center in Benson, made possible by a $20 million investment focused on youth creativity and workforce education.

The 40,000-square-foot building will be converted into a comprehensive youth facility where kids across Omaha can spend time in a safe environment. The Bay Omaha, the organization behind the project, aims to provide accessible recreational opportunities for young people.

"Having it open daily is going to be really nice," said Brody Moeller, who frequents The Bay Omaha.

The three-story facility will feature a music venue, an indoor skate park and an esports arena. Andrew Norman, co-founder and executive director of The Bay, said the organization focuses on creating safe spaces for kids to have fun at a low cost.

Norman explained that this building will provide kids with a year-round destination, unlike the community pool that only operates during summer months.

"We wanted to give kids a place to be, someone who cares, and a place to find belonging, and so this building was kind of a perfect central location," Norman said.

The new facility is scheduled to open in early 2027.

"Get to work guys because I want to skate it," Moeller said.

