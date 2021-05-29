New art exhibit at PACE in Council Bluffs centers around storms

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) - Five studio artists are sharing their storm experiences in a fascinating exhibit at Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment, or PACE.

PACE Program and Gallery Director Adam Van Osdel refers to storms as "nature's paintbrush."

"Any person who's been through a serious storm realizes how small they are," Van Osdel said.

Artists' storm stories are represented in multiple media, like paintings and large-scale installations. There's also a tornado machine, where you press a button, wait 30 seconds and watch a tornado.

"I was struck by lightning and so that has informed my work for this show in many ways," artist Jeff Koterba said.

Koterba created a thought-provoking installation based on his life-changing experience.

"I was on the ground and in the process of dying, somehow I made it to the front door of my parents' house and sort of brought me back to life. So it was a pretty traumatic experience," Koterba said.

Ultimately, artists hope these pieces inspire, connect and encourage the public to find hope in nature's wonder.

"It's nature's light show, it's enigmatic, it's nature's mystery. Each lightning bolt to me is like a snowflake, each lightning bolt is unique," Koterba said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public until September 18th.

