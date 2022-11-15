New behavioral health facility for Omaha children expected to open in 2025

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Children's Hospital and Medical Center campus will soon change.

Plans for a Behavioral Health and Wellness Center were announced on Monday.

An Omaha group named The Mental Health Innovation Foundation is managing the $89 million project geared toward the mental healthcare of teens and children.

"We're going to do a much better job of taking care of the mental health of our kids, in our region. And have better modes of treatment, better modes of assessment, of their needs and their challenges, and better ways to get that taken care of," said Ken Stinson.

The Behavioral Health and Wellness Center at Children's will be more than 103,000 square feet with an estimated opening date of the spring of 2025.

