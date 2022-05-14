New Bemis Center exhibit combines art and sound

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new exhibit at the Bemis Center is connecting sound with the human experience.

It’s called Root of Two and features work by Tel Aviv-based composer and sound artist Maya Dunietz.

As visitors walk through the Bemis Center, they’re met with various displays, ranging from a collection of 17 pianos that roar and sing to a pitch-black room that engages the senses.

The exhibit is an interactive example of how art can expand beyond what we see.

“Every work in the show is dealing with ideas around sound and how your body sort of interprets that, how as you move through space, you hear things differently. A lot of the objects and materials that are used, some are sort of found or have been donated, or found in this building, and then those are sort of morphed with technology," said Rachel Adams, Chief Curator and Director of Programs at the Bemis Center.

Admission to the exhibit is free and on display through mid-September.

Visit the Bemis Center's website here.

