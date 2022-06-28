New Campground Opens in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Lake Manawa State Park has opened its new, fully reservable campground.

The grounds will have 40 sites and feature modern amenities like a gated entrance, full hook-up campsites, a shower house, and a paved walking trail connecting the campground to the beach and Dreamland Playground. There will be no more walk-in sites available on the ground. Campers will have to make a reservation to be able to access the grounds.

Reservations can be made from April 15 to October 15 until 9 p.m. (CST) the day of arrival online at Iowastateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling the reservation call center at (877) 427-2757, Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yhe call center is closed on Sundays.

All reservations will require a credit card payment online or over the phone. Campers can pay by check if the reservation is made through the call center and made at least 21 days in advance.

