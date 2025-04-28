New center for Holocaust studies coming to Creighton University

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A two million dollar donation to Creighton University will help establish a new center at the law school dedicated to Holocaust studies. It's something professors, students, and scholars said is needed to make sure history isn't forgotten.

The Samuel and Ida Kaiman Center for International Justice and Holocaust Studies will allow law students to take a deeper look at the Holocaust and its impacts.

"We all know about Hitler, but we don't all know about who enabled the atrocities that happened, like lawyers, teachers, and doctors," said Elsa Abrahamson, a Creighton law student concentrating on international law. "It's important to remember what happened."

Professor Michael Kelly, who will lead the center, said it will bring new research, educational, and speaker opportunities about the Holocaust and the Nuremberg Trials.

"I think teaching a class like the Holocaust in law, yes, it's anchored in history and taught by way of example, but it also brings forward a lot of issues we still deal with today," Kelly said.

The donation will additionally fund student travel to Europe, where they will study the Holocaust at Nuremberg, visit the International Court of Justice, and tour concentration camps.

Here's a photo from Abrahamson's trip:

Elsa Abrahamson

Scott Littky, from the Institute for Holocaust Education, has gone on some trips with students.

"To teach our community to act as up standers, I think we improve the world by having programs like this," Littky said.

Abrahamson and colleagues committed to learning about the past to never repeat it.

"Educating current law students and the community makes it known. You kind bear witness to what took place," she said.

The Samuel and Ida Kaiman Center for International Justice and Holocaust Studies is set to begin this August.

