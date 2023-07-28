New cooling misters coming to Maha Festival for upcoming heat advisory

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's no question that the annual Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village draws a popular crowd. The festival will have everything from concerts to local vendors, nonprofits and free activities.

But, a new addition, cooling misters due to the heat advisory.

"It's just a nice courtesy for people. We know how warm it's going to be, Friday in particular," Sarah Baker Hansen, Maha Festival board member said. "We really want to be mindful of making sure everyone is cared for and taken care of."

Besides the misters, the Maha Festival will have water stations across the park. You are allowed to bring your own water bottle as long as it's sealed and empty at the gate.

Some indoor locations will be available where people can cool off. You can also go to Aksarben restaurants for some air and come back as long as they have their ticket.

On Wednesday, nurse Alicia Gentle from CHI Health gave advice to anyone who's going to be outside should follow.

"This is a time, especially to drink all along during the day," Gentle said. "Take water bottles with you. If you see any of those faint or dizzy signs. You have that excessive sweating, please get inside to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke," said Gentle.

At the Maha Festival, medics will also be stationed across the venue.

"We hope even though it's warm, people will still come out," said Hansen.

