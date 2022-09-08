New Costco could be on its way to west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another big box retailer could be on its way to west Omaha. The city planning board gave preliminary approval for a Costco to be built southeast of 180th Street and West Maple Road on 36 acres.

As Omaha expands that growth brings change. The city estimates it will surpass one million residents in the next three years. City Planner David Fanslau expects more change will come in the northwest part of the city.

"It's new suburban ground that's ripe for development and some people like that," Fanslau said.

That's why Costco is interested in building on the 36-acre site. The city's planning board voted for mixed-use zoning, which allows for office and commercial space.

"They've proposed an office building. They've proposed, as you know, their gas station. Their gas lot is going to be one of their lots," Fanslau said.

But not all homeowners are happy about more commercial development.

The biggest concern residents have about another Costco is the potential traffic flow it could bring to the neighborhood.

"It'll be sort of a safety hazard and, at the same time, there were concerns about light pollution and other stuff," homeowner Catalin Ngrui said.

Ngrui lives next to the site. Since this is a residential area with kids playing and biking he worries about their safety.

While concerns like these were presented at the planning board meeting, Mike Pate — a board member — isn't too worried.

"I doubt if very little of that traffic will go through the neighborhood because there are other entrance and exit routes to maneuver. I doubt really, that anything other than the neighbors who want to visit Costco themselves will go through the neighborhood," Pate said.

"We don't know what it's going to be like," Ngrui said.

The next step is for Omaha City Council to give its preliminary approval.

