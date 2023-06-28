New development in Ashland breaks ground on Tuesday

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Oxbow Crossing broke ground on Tuesday evening.

It is located at Highway 6 and Silver Street in Ashland. The project will feature some major undertakings.

According to our media partners at the Omaha World-Herald, the project includes a 5,300-square-foot Bryan Health Physicians Network care center, an event center, a Runza drive-thru location, a meat market and a steakhouse.

"Oh, it's going to be a tremendous piece to the city. Hwy 6 is one of our main roads and it's going to be nice to have something that you can go ‘Hey I didn't know this existed’, stop in and have a bite to eat," said Caleb Fjone, Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation.

In addition, Red Line Development of Omaha will build 48 apartment units. A completion date has not yet been announced.

