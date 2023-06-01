New Douglas County Justice Center open and operational

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Justice Center is now fully operational and open to the public.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday in the building at 1717 Harney Street. It brings together the county attorney’s office, the public defender’s office, the juvenile court and the administration office all into one place.

County Commissioner and Chair of the Douglas County Board Mary Ann Borgeson said the new center was a much-needed expansion since the courthouse is more than a century old.

"Is our old girl across the street a beautiful building? Absolutely. Has that old girl served us for many years? She certainly has. Will that old girl continue to serve us? Yes, she will,” Borgeson said.

The new center is connected to the courthouse through a sky bridge with frosted glass for privacy.

