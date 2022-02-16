New Durham Museum exhibit explores Omaha's theater house history

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new exhibit at the Durham Museum highlights the history of four theater houses that thrived in downtown Omaha in the early 20th century.

The Empress, The Moon, The Rialto, and The World Theater made up what was known as Theater Row, which stretched along Douglas Street from 14th to 16th Streets.

The exhibit features photos and artifacts from these buildings, showing off pieces of Omaha's history that many have never seen before.

“These theaters meant a lot to the city. They meant a lot for economic growth, they meant that we were moving forward, we were progressing, they were a hub of entertainment. So it really gives you a snapshot of that period of time of living in Omaha and the development of Omaha,” said Jessica Brummer, Director of Communications with the Durham Museum.

The Theater Row exhibit is located in Education Alley on the lower level of the museum.

There’s plenty of time to check it out—it runs through the end of the year.

