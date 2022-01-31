New exhibit featuring Omaha-based artist on display at College of St. Mary

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new exhibit at the College of St. Mary’s Hillmer Gallery is featuring work by an Omaha-based artist.

Mike Loftus has displayed his work around Omaha since the eighties and has also exhibited in cities like Seattle and Chicago.

In the current exhibit, Loftus uses vibrant oil pastels and paints to explore themes like faith and health and views his artwork as metaphors for empathy.

“A lot of characters I’ve made over the years, if I’m doing people in the paintings, I view them as having maybe a mental health issue or developmental disabilities. I taught special education for years so that’s kind of where that comes from," said Loftus.

Admission to the gallery is free and it's on display until February 27. Learn more here.

All of his pieces are available for sale. Anyone interested should contact Jeffrey Spencer at jspencer@csm.edu.

