New exhibit opens Friday at PACE in Council Bluffs; free reception will honor winning artist

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A new exhibit featuring 39 local and national artists opens Friday at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs, which is housed in the Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) building.

It's called New Masters and is a juried exhibit, meaning pieces are selected through a competitive process.

During a reception Friday, one artist will be selected as the winner, receiving $2,500 and the PACE gold medal.

From detailed landscapes to vibrant portraits, the exhibit celebrates some of the nation's most talented artists, and the realistic work allows visitors to reflect.

"I think art is healing. I’ll always call back to that. I think any time you see art, it asks a question — and with pieces like this, complex, intricate, high skill — you’re really viewing a professional in the moment. The bottling of their mind is on a piece of art, and that’s what you get from this. And so to experience art is to approach it like a riddle and say, 'What were they thinking, what were they viewing, what were they experiencing in this moment?'" said PACE creative director, Adam Van Osdel.

Friday’s reception starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend. There will also be free live music and food.

New Masters is on display through the end of September.

Visit PACE's website for more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.