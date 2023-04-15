New firefighters head to field training as fire danger in Nebraska and Iowa is high

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As crews tackle the recent flare of wildfires, Omaha's fire team is welcoming new recruits.

All of them finished 12 weeks of training and will be transferred to fire stations to work under a field training officer.

We took the chance to ask Omaha's new fire chief about how seriously the public should take current fire dangers.

"We would ask everybody in the community to really take the red flag warnings very seriously. We're concerned about the spread of any grassfires, certainly as dry as its been. Fire can spread very quickly with dry conditions and the wind — and it doesn't take a lot of sparks to really move a fire into a new location,” said Chief Kathy Bossman.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order banning open burning in the state through Sunday.

