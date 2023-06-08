New flower shop in Dundee provides fresh start for many in local program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bright blooms and fresh scents fill the newest floral and gift shop off of 49th and Dodge Streets.

"Delivering flowers to people is a happy occasion sometimes and it brings joy to them," said Rayna Pollock, Fresh Floral Director.

Much like any other flower shop, Fresh Floral takes orders, makes arrangements and delivers bouquets for any occasion.

But it's the people behind it, in which it supports, that makes it unique.

"It's the opportunity, you know it's the opportunity to come in and meet with someone who may or may not have been able to afford themselves that position," said Remus Smolsky, the Fresh Floral driver.

At the beginning of 2022, Smolsky went to the Heart Ministry Center looking for food.

"I went through their pantry and then I found out about the Fresh Start program and how to go about getting into the Fresh Start program," Smolsky said.

He was accepted into the job training program at Heart Ministry Center where he re-gained valuable skills for the workforce.

"I did that for six months, working in the pantry, among other people kind of from my same situation or background," Smolsky said.

The shop is Heart Ministry Center's second social enterprise.

"A lot of people in the Fresh Start program, you know they have had the chronic unemployment so having something stable in their life still is very helpful to them," Pollock said.

Smolsky works at the shop full-time now and those currently in the program rotate into the store.

"Fresh Floral is providing job training and short-term employment for graduates of the Fresh Start program and current fresh starts can come here and help out and get some job training skills," Pollock said.

When Smolsky graduated from the program, he expressed interest in continuing to work at Heart Ministry Center and from there he was placed as the driver for Fresh Floral.

"It's positivity and so it really is contagious. And so when I go to make a delivery, it's always a positive experience," Smolsky said.

A second chance made possible by skills learned in the Fresh Start Job Training Program.

The revenue from the store goes back to the Heart Ministry Center to fund programming they offer, like the Fresh Start program, as well as helping those experiencing poverty.

Fresh Floral is open for orders now, by placing an order over the phone. The storefront and gift shop will officially open on Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m.

