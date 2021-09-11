New food pantry opening in Council Bluffs, Iowa; will be operated by Together, Inc

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — In a news release Together Inc. of Metropolitan Omaha announced the opening of a food pantry in Council Bluffs. The facility is open to the public starting on Monday, September 13. The property is located at 3415 W. Broadway Avenue, Suite B.

Mike Hornacek, President and CEO of Together said, “There has been discussions for several years with community leaders in Council Bluffs about the need for a food pantry of our size and approach to directly serve the Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie areas. Thanks to the incredible leadership of the community and generous resources, we were able to make this happen when the timing could not be more important. This speaks volumes to the commitment of the community to those in need and we are pleased to be part of this effort.”

According to the release, the location has easy access. The facility will be open five days per week (M-F) with varying hours throughout the week. The initial planned hours are:

Monday 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

Tuesday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours are subject to change.

The Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce plans to commemorate Together’s opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday, September 13 at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held at Together’s new pantry operations site in Council Bluffs.

ABOUT TOGETHER

Founded in 1975, Together supports the greater Omaha and Council Bluffs community with care for those experiencing food insecurity, are near homeless, or who are homeless. Together is a non-profit organization registered as a 501c3.

