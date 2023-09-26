New Goodwill location breaks ground in Elkhorn

On Tuesday, Goodwill broke ground at its newest location near 189th and Maple. It's Goodwill's 16th store in the metro.

The 15,000-square-foot building will include retail space and a donation center.

The company says it's the first ground-up, free-standing build they've done here in a decade.

That's mainly because they didn't find an existing location that met their needs, but it also provided an opportunity.

“By building ground-up, we were able to really focus on some sustainability efforts in the construction of this building, making the workplace better for our employees,” said Tobi Mathouser, President and CEO of Goodwill serving eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

The new location is expected to open next fall.

