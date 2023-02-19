New home prices continue their ascent in Omaha metro, and a new study offers peek at why

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The average sale price of a newly built home in the Omaha area has hit the half-million-dollar mark, and a local nonprofit group is ramping up efforts to stem construction costs that have helped to drive record prices.

Formed about a year ago, the Omaha-based Welcome Home coalition of housing and business leaders has been growing and meeting with public officials about ways to make the American Dream more accessible to more Nebraskans.

Analysis to spark conversation

During that same timeframe, though, new single-family home prices continued to escalate, as has talk about affordable housing needs across the state.

New housing rises near 204th and Harrison Streets in Douglas County. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Now Welcome Home is armed with a new, survey-based analysis its leaders hope will help pave the way for pivotal policy changes that benefit builders, who in turn could pass on savings to homebuyers.

Commissioned by Welcome Home and conducted by the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the study examined the cost of government regulation imposed during construction of new single-family homes in the Omaha metro area.

Researchers found that regulatory costs account locally for an estimated 32.8% of total construction costs — compared to the national average of 21.5%, as reported recently by the National Association of Home Builders.

The team from UNO’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service — led by John Bartle, dean of the college, and Xiaowei Song, —sent a two-page questionnaire, modeled after the NAHB survey, to 34 area builders and five responded.

Jason Thiellen, Welcome Home president, said builders have felt the impact of mounting regulations since about the 2008 housing and financial crisis. The costliest punch, according to survey respondents, has come from building code changes and architectural design standards.

‘Unintended adverse effects’

Thiellen, also chief executive of E&A Consulting Group, said he expects the UNO report to turn more attention to how communities can improve zoning codes, permitting delays and other government practices that have “yielded unintended adverse effects.”

“Over the last 10 or 12 years, our industry has felt and seen the impact of public officials’ good intentions as they increased regulations on homebuilders $500, $1,000 or $2,000 at a time,” he said.

Builders have adjusted their pricing to keep up with rising costs that include land, labor and construction, Thiellen said.

Jason Thiellen of E&A Consulting Group is president of Welcome Home. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Many families, in turn, have been nudged out of the homeownership market.

Prices today have reached the point, he and others said, where Omahans can hardly find a newly constructed house to buy for under $300,000.

On the rise

Consider the latest report from the Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service: