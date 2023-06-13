New Hy-Vee draws large crowd to Gretna during its grand opening

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s a big day for the city of Gretna, a new Hy-Vee grocery store opened its doors to the public early Tuesday morning.

Shoppers lined up outside the store at the intersection of Highway 370 and S 192nd St., the doors opened at 6 a.m.

The store is the first of its kind for the regional chain. Its size is much larger than most, featuring 135,000 sq. ft. of space. Construction took about a year to complete and we asked them why they picked this specific location to build.

District Manager Brandon Lampkin said the Gretna community has been excited about the arrival of a new grocery store.

“We’ve been working really hard to bring them the most modern flagship grocery store we possibly can.” He said. “It's grocery re-imagined in a way that they’re going to be shocked to see when they come inside.”

The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

