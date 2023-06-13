Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Hy-Vee draws large crowd to Gretna during its grand opening

It’s a big day for the city of Gretna, a new Hy-Vee grocery store opened its doors to the public early Tuesday morning.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 12:01:42-04

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s a big day for the city of Gretna, a new Hy-Vee grocery store opened its doors to the public early Tuesday morning.

Shoppers lined up outside the store at the intersection of Highway 370 and S 192nd St., the doors opened at 6 a.m.

The store is the first of its kind for the regional chain. Its size is much larger than most, featuring 135,000 sq. ft. of space. Construction took about a year to complete and we asked them why they picked this specific location to build.

District Manager Brandon Lampkin said the Gretna community has been excited about the arrival of a new grocery store.

“We’ve been working really hard to bring them the most modern flagship grocery store we possibly can.” He said. “It's grocery re-imagined in a way that they’re going to be shocked to see when they come inside.”

The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018