New industrial park breaks ground in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A new industrial park broke ground in Pottawattamie County. The new park, at Interstate 29 and Interstate 80 will allow for about 14 small businesses.

Right now, two of the four buildings for the development are up on the property.

Developers say the space is ideal for all sorts of trade businesses.

"Small businesses will be able to come down and build shops for their electricians, plumbers...whatever business they have open to locate here," said Pottawattamie County Director of Planning and Development Matt Wyant.

A tarp business has already moved into one of the buildings on the lot.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.