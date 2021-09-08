New, inpatient rehab facility opens in Omaha; help for those starting addiction recovery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While there are already numerous rehab facilities for those with substance abuse issues in the Omaha area, one organization says there is still a clear gap in service.

A new rehab facility, Northpoint Nebraska, opened on Wednesday just off 72nd Street near the interstate.

“We’re kind of the beginning of the recovery, not the end of their recovery,” said Mark Jones, Vice President of Nebraska Operations at Northpoint.

Northpoint Nebraska cut the ribbon and opened its doors on Wednesday. The facility operates off a flexible, 28-day stay model.

“Keeping people in care and in service with lots of resources surrounding them for 28 days is the best way to help them through the detox phase and then help them unlearn some of those habits that contributed to their addiction,” said Jones

Jones says the 44-bed facility offers patients therapy, medical care, exercise and the chance to go out socially, doing things they would do after rehab.

“But they're also learning from each other and learning how to support each other while they’re in recovery and that helps build that network to help people get better,” said Jones.

The facility also comes during the pandemic, when substance abuse and addiction has increased.

“There’s also an emerging public health crisis for substance abuse and so we thought it was really important to come at this time in this place, in this community to be able to address those needs,” Jones said.

Governor Pete Ricketts toured the facility in the afternoon and said that behavioral health also gets overlooked and he’s pleased another facility is opening to help Nebraskans.

“Well this is important for the health of Nebraskans and that’s why we, when we’re talking about behavioral health issues, that’s treated just like any other healthcare issue. And in the past it hasn’t been done that way,” said Ricketts.

Jones said they'll have around 65 staff members in the facility including therapists, doctors and nurses.

