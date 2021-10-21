Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Iowa maps would shift congresswomen into new districts

items.[0].image.alt
LSA
Proposed Iowa Congressional district map as of October 21, 2021.
Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.39.16 PM.png
Posted at 1:41 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 14:45:14-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks would be pushed into the same congressional district under the latest redistricting maps.

The proposal released Thursday by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency also would keep the Democratic counties of Johnson and Linn in separate districts, unlike a previous plan rejected by Republicans earlier in the month.

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to meet in a special session next Thursday to consider the maps. If the second set of maps is rejected, the LSA will have 35 days to draw a third set of maps, which could be amended with majority Republicans leading that process.

   

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018