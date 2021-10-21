New Iowa maps would shift congresswomen into new districts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks would be pushed into the same congressional district under the latest redistricting maps.

The proposal released Thursday by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency also would keep the Democratic counties of Johnson and Linn in separate districts, unlike a previous plan rejected by Republicans earlier in the month.

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to meet in a special session next Thursday to consider the maps. If the second set of maps is rejected, the LSA will have 35 days to draw a third set of maps, which could be amended with majority Republicans leading that process.

