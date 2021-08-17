Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scott Olson
FILE
School Bus
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:23:46-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A new Iowa schools superintendent is apologizing for plagiarizing parts of a welcome letter she sent to district families, acknowledging she copied several phrases word for word from a similar letter a New York superintendent authored in 2017.

Dr. Christine Trujillo, who recently started as superintendent of public schools in Gilbert, Iowa, admitted that her Aug. 10 back-to-school letter was copied from a 2017 letter by Superintendent Gerard Poole of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District in New York.

Trujillo says she had no personal connection to Poole and she was in a hurry to get the letter out while preparing for the school year.

Trujillo previously served as assistant superintendent of learning and leadership for Tempe Schools in Arizona.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018