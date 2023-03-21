Watch Now
New Kids On The Block coming to Iowa State Fair this summer

Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 16:29:13-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa State Fair announced one of its performances for this year's fair on Monday and it's a band you haven't seen there in a long time.

On August 12, New Kids On The Block will take to the Kum and Go stage in Des Moines.

The band last performed at the state fair for a sold-out show in 1989. Tickets go on sale on March 24.

More information is on the Iowa State Fair website: iowastatefair.org

