New Lauritzen Gardens exhibit brings awareness to plastic pollution through art

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lauritzen Gardens’ upcoming exhibit is turning trash into treasure.

It’s called Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea. It features giant sculptures of sea life made from trash collected on Oregon’s beaches.

From fish to penguins, the sculptures are made of easily recognizable objects like bottle caps and netting which pollute our oceans.

The exhibit demonstrates how dangerous plastic pollution is to our environment.

Organizers hope the pieces inspire conversation and action around conservation.

"We’re here on the banks of the Missouri river in Omaha to really help people inland see that even our trash here can end up in the rivers, which end up in the Mississippi, which can end up in the Gulf of Mexico and the broader ocean, impacting the creatures like we have depicted in the sculptures here at Lauritzen Gardens," said Brad Parks, Conservation Education Director with Washed Ashore.

The exhibit opens Friday and runs through May 14. It's included with paid garden admission and is free for garden members.

