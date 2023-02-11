New lead discovered in search for missing elderly Nebraska couple

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska law enforcement and volunteers, led by the Aurora Police Department have been searching unsuccessfully for Robert and Loveda Proctor for nearly a month.

But a new lead was uncovered Friday.

APD used surveillance video to confirm the Proctors were at the Pump and Pantry along Highway 6 in Hastings on Jan. 12 at 1:02 a.m. They left traveling west.

The search for the Proctors has been continuing since they were reported missing on Jan. 14, the Aurora police chief told 3 News Now Friday afternoon.

The discovery improves the last known location of the couple by a few hours. A Jan. 30 update from the family gave their last known location as traveling east on W 6 road near Giltner at 10:25 p.m. Giltner is roughly 18 miles northeast of Hastings.

3 News Now also spoke with the family on Friday morning before the new lead. A granddaughter of the couple said then that Adventures With Purpose, a well-known volunteer dive team often tackling cold cases, will aid in the search. The granddaughter said nothing had been discovered to lead them to search underwater.

