OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now reached out to Julie Losole and confirmed that her family's beloved restaurant, which closed at the beginning of the summer, has been leased by Sara and Lance Brown.

The Browns will open a new restaurant, but with a similar concept, called "The Mio." It may be open as soon as mid-November.

