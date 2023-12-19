New mobile product for guns could add extra layer of safety

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Legal guns are bought are bought every day. But, they don't always stay with their owner.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson told me more than 50 guns have been reported stolen in unincorporated Douglas County this year.

That's compared to just 26 last year. Many taken from cars.

"I think it's important for people to educate themselves about the various means of keeping their firearms safe, and out of the hands of criminals," Hanson said.

But there's a new way to keep a gun from being fired.

It's called "GOSAFE." A company spokesperson shows how it works.

"You insert it just like any normal mag," Mike Vrooman general manager at GOSAFE Technology said. "Right now, the gun is ready to use. It can be in your holster. It's no different than your normal magazine. But, if you have a situation where you're going to be separated from your firearm, quick turn of the key, now the trigger is blocked from inside of the gun."

Hanson said he hopes this adds an extra layer of safety.

"It may not prevent someone from stealing your firearm because thieves will use any method that they can to steal guns or other property," Hanson said. "But it will render a firearm inoperable."

Hanson said you should take multiple precautions to keep your gun safe. For example, locking your car and always knowing the weapon's serial number.

"Law abiding citizens deserve to be able to be safe, and keep their families safe by firearm possession. But, owning a firearm is not only a right, it's a responsibility," Hanson said.

Guns Unlimited has the device. So does Bass Pro and Cabela's. It costs around $100.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.