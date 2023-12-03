New mural in South Omaha celebrates indigenous Mexican culture and heritage

Aztec dancers performed in the Plaza De La Raza, Saturday in celebration of the area’s newest mural project.

The mural celebrates Aztec imagery and culture, it symbolizes water and rain which was associated with abundance. we spoke with one of the artists who says he hopes seeing this new mural inspires people to learn more about indigenous Mexican culture.

“I want people to learn more about Central American cultures and ancient culture," Daniel Castaneda, artist said. "[We're] trying to educate people that Mexico is not only Cinco De Mayo, we were natives and we are on this land.”

This is the latest mural made possible by the South Omaha Mural Project, you can see it at the intersection on S 24th and N St.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.