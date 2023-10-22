New mural unveiled at Ardent Mills

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you drive down highway 75 south near F street, you'll now notice a large mural spanning 15 silos.

It's 125 feet of art inspired by the beauty found here in Nebraska.

Lead artist Sarah Rowe took charge on the 'Starseeds' mural project.

The design was motivated by the mission and community of Nebraska and Ardent Mills. It's one of the countries leading flour suppliers, where the mural is located. It was also motivated to reference local indigenous storytelling.

In other cities like Denver and Mankato, Minn. -- murals already span the Ardent Mills silos there.

Rowe calls her work "surreal" in the moment and is overjoyed to see the vibrant colors on the mural.

"The inspiration for the design ultimately was the Nebraska sky," Rowe said. "I love our spectacular vibrant sky... And the songbirds...And the migratory birds that come through Nebraska. So I wanted to give them a stage with this enormous structure."

The mural took a little over two months to paint. Starting at the end of July.

