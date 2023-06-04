New mural unveiled at historic North Omaha church dedicated to religious leaders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new mural was unveiled at the historic Mount Moriah church on Saturday. It honors the culture and ecumenical history of North Omaha.

The mural proudly displays five church leaders as chosen by their denominations or churches.

It's located on the south side of the Mount Moriah building and is located at the southern end of the North Omaha Trail.

Mount Moriah says the mural celebrates the contributions of Black churches to the North Omaha community.

“I think it really speaks to something about our community here in North Omaha. About the creativity and the innovation that y'all hold,” said Manne Cook, director at SPARK.

Mount Moriah says that while the mural doesn't include all of the church leaders who helped the community of North Omaha, it is representative of the preaching, teaching, music and service rendered.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.