New NFM showroom art display honors and celebrates Black culture

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new display in NFM's showroom called "A Celebration of Black Culture" is now open to the public.

It features the work of three local artists: Patty Talbert, Pamela Conyers Hinson and Celeste Butler.

Their works include bronze and stone sculptures, paintings on wood and even textiles.

For Talbert, who was named the most outstanding visual artist of 2022 in Omaha, it's the cultural recognition that's important.

"I hope that it opens up a bigger world for other artists of color, and I hope it's something that's continued because we are Black every day, and I think it's important for people to see us every day, not only during February," said Talbert.

All three artists' works are available for purchase through the end of February unless it sells out before then.

