New nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale from Omaha starts early next year

Posted at 7:26 PM, Jun 29, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For those already planning travel for next year a new option is coming to Eppley Airfield.

Starting on January 13, Southwest Airlines will offer a new, seasonal nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and It will run weekly.

The flights will leave Omaha at 12:30 p.m. and leave Fort Lauderdale for Omaha at 1:55 p.m. The flights are available to start booking at southwest.com.

“The Omaha Airport Authority is excited to see Southwest Airlines continued growth in this community with this new nonstop flight to a popular South Florida destination for leisure travelers from Omaha and the surrounding region,” Steve McCoy, chief information & development officer for the Omaha Airport Authority said in a news release.

