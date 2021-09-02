New Old Market restaurant to feature on-site urban farm, patio bar

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new restaurant in the Old Market opens Friday where they’re taking farm-to-table food to a whole new level.

Gather in Omaha, located at 11th and Howard St, has a year-round urban farm on-site called Old Market Greens providing chefs with immediate access to some of the freshest ingredients in the metro.

Customers can also buy produce there such as kale, arugula and fresh basil.

“We have steaks, we have fried chicken, we have elk Bolognese, we’ve brought some of the Jackson Hole flavor here. We have a bison dish and everything, so I mean, it’s approachable to every single person but it’s a modern, eclectic cuisine," said owner Graeme Swain.

The 11,000 sq ft restaurant also features the Old Market’s only patio bar where they’re serving local beers and cocktails.

