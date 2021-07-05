New Omaha businesses offer cute date ideas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - It's something straight out of a movie.

An intimate picnic in the park with candles and dessert is something couples can do right here in Omaha.

"You just walk up and you have this nice little setup,” said Pic’d On Purpose co-owner Savannah Hobza. “You don't really have to think. You just show up, and it's romantic and you can hang out and enjoy some nice Omaha parks. It feels kind of like a staycation."

Pic’d On Purpose is not only woman-owned but run by a mother and her teenage daughter.

"It's exciting, but at the same time we are just starting and it's busy,” said Paw Eh Wah, co-owner of Pic'd On Purpose. “But at the same time it's like, ‘Oh my gosh, it's going well.’"

Pic'd On Purpose has only been in business a little over a month but they have made a commitment to give back to their community.

"We donate some of our money to non-profits,” said Hobza. “We highlight different ones each month, and then some money goes to those because I think that giving back to your community is really important."

Hobza has made partnerships with other woman-owned businesses and continues to grow in options she can offer her guests.

"It's just nice to have that welcoming environment where you can share how you want to feel with business, and grow along with one another,” said Jasmine Dean, owner of Good Life Charcuterie.

The Good Life Charcuterie works with Pic'd On Purpose and both are brand new businesses. Each owner explained how encouraging Omaha has been in this process.

"Honestly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart. The sisterhood has been amazing,” Dean said. “They are always pushing me, and other people to go for it, and so whenever I am fearful, I always ask myself why am I fearful and just do it anyway."

Being a mom can be time-consuming but Hobza says it should never get in the way of you going after something fun.

"I still work full-time, and I'm a parent, so we kind of book them as we please,” she said. “So that's nice because you make your own schedule."

Being eco-friendly is a priority for these companies. The lights are all solar-powered. All utensils are reusable and they make sure to clean everything up when the client leaves so no trash is left in the park.

