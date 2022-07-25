New Omaha mural honors recent murder victims

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A north Omaha church is home to a vivid new reminder about the importance of life and the impact of violence.

The faces of five recent murder victims are featured on the outer wall of the Assembly of the Saints church near 24th and Sahler.

They are joined by 38 names.

Artist Dany Reyes agreed to help finish the mural called the Queens' Legacy.

He says seeing the community's reaction made the work much more important.

"I know it meant a lot to the community. A lot of the people that were driving by knew some of these people—they were friends or family members, loved ones. And the more I noticed the impact of how important this was to the community, especially for a lot of people who knew them personally, it just became a whole another thing and I knew that I had to dedicate more time and complete and put a lot of energy towards it," said Reyes.

You may recognize the name of the artist—Dany Reyes is the same person who painted healthcare workers as superheroes after his bout with covid.

