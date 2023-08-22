New option for childcare in Malvern on the way, addresses need felt by parents: 'A breath of fresh air'

MALVERN, Iowa (KTMV) — When it comes to a small town, some people in Malvern, Iowa told 3 News Now's Molly Hudson there are a few things that you need. Some of those include a good school district, new housing, and childcare which is a need that is only growing for families in this town.

"We had just days to find another option," said Chloe Hammers, a mom of three in Malvern.

About a year ago Hammers was scrambling to find new childcare.

"You can't afford to not work and not have childcare but then at the same time when you are not given many options, it's just it's really hard to maneuver your schedules to make it work," said Hammers.

Around the same time that Chloe was faced with this work to address, that need began — giving a run-down nursing home new life.

"East Mills Community School District has four-year preschool, but they don't have three-year preschool, and they also lack before and aftercare as well as any sort of care over the summer," said Meagan Schnoor, president of East Mills Childcare Solutions.

Schnoor is a mom herself and is helping to lead the charge on the $5.3 million project.

"We are hoping to serve about 150 students and we would be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday," said Schnoor.

They are about 42% fundraised, with the help of businesses and grants. But Schnoor explained the need they see.

"We did a survey, and while it was a short timed survey, the survey response basically said that if you opened your doors tomorrow, we would have 74 kids, so I mean that's half the spaces already filled," said Meagan Schnoor.

Some of the childcare challenges for many in more rural areas include cost, travel, and capacity.

"They have room for one of your kids but you have three kids and you can't take all of them there, then it wipes out that option," said Hammers.

For Hammers, the new facility is a sign of relief.

"It's a breath of fresh air to know that if we have a situation you know where we are put with finding new childcare, with minimal days, that we will have options," said Hammers.

As it stands right now, the new facility is expected to open in the Fall of 2024. Although there is still quite of work to be done, Schnoor told Molly they plan to hire 20 to 30 people to staff the facility. While she says it will be a challenge, they hope to connect with the new technical school opening in the area around the same time, as well as parents and others in the community.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.