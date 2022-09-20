New ordinance in Pottawattamie County: residents can now own up to 12 chickens

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Whether you're in it for the chicken or the eggs, there’s some good news for you.

Pottawattamie County residents are now allowed to own up to 12 chickens in a backyard flock.

An Urban Chicken Ordinance passed on Tuesday according to the county's Director of Planning and Development.

To start a flock, residents must obtain a $75 permit and meet other requirements that relate to the coop as well as the care of the chickens.

