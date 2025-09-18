New plant library part of conservatory reopening at Lauritzen Gardens

The Marjorie K. Conservatory is set to reopen after renovations closed it for more than a year.

Climate sensors and spacier pathways are part of the new additions

Members of Lauritzen Gardens are able to check it out early before opening to the public Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Lauritzen Gardens conservatory will reopen to the public Saturday after more than a year of extensive renovations that began in May 2024.

The $11 million project transformed the popular Omaha attraction with new climate sensors, upgraded soil systems and redesigned pathways to improve visitor experience throughout the facility.

"There were times where people also felt corralled. So we want them to be able to really truly enjoy the space and take time to discover each and every plant here," Mia Jenkins said.

Jenkins, the marketing director of Lauritzen Gardens, said the renovations created a journey-like experience that takes visitors through environments ranging from the Sonoran Desert to Southeast Asia.

The conservatory now features additional space overlooking the Misty Northern House and new mounted staghorn ferns at the top of the tropical house, which Jenkins described as her favorite addition.

I got a sneak peek at the renovated space, which showcases new wildlife and plant collections throughout the redesigned layout.

The botanical garden's nearly 11,000 members received early access to the conservatory before the public reopening. Jenkins said membership numbers dropped when the closure was announced, highlighting the conservatory's role as a relaxation destination for the community.

The conservatory will be open during normal business hours Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.