New playground to open at Council Bluffs' Cochran Park this fall

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A new playground is coming to Cochran Park according to a press release from the city of Council Bluffs.

Along with a new playground, the park has a new baseball field, a new mini-pitch and is situated across the street from Council Bluffs' new multi-modal trail.

The new playground is thanks to a donation from the company PowerTech.

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will demolish and remove the current playground next Monday and the new amenities will start being installed on September 6. The playground is expected to open in the fall.

A new play structure for ages 2-5, one for ages 5-12, and a swing set will be built. New climbing areas, treehouse-like platforms, shade structures and tube slides will also be constructed, all with a new rubberized safety surface.

“With its proximity to the new First Ave trail, and the recent renovations, Cochran Park will be a hub for family activities,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “We are grateful to PowerTech for the generous community donation that made the new playgrounds possible.”

There are also plans in the works to replace the Cochran Park basketball hoops and convert the tennis courts to pickleball courts next year.

City of Council Bluffs Rendering of new park equipment

