New program looks to address healthcare worker shortage in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Healthcare facilities have been facing a worker shortage for a while now. But a new program could help meet the need.

Jeremy Nordquist, the President of the Nebraska Hospital Association shared some startling statistics on Wednesday. He says some of Nebraska's hospitals have half of their full-time positions vacant.

Nine counties have no nurses, 13 have no primary care physicians and half of Nebraska's counties have no OBGYNs.

"We see this as a way to, again, jump-start that interest at the earliest ages in health careers," said Nordquist.

The program will allow students in grades three through 12 to learn more about health sciences through a standardized curriculum at school.

It'll provide hands-on exploration opportunities in facilities around the state.

The goal is that by the time they graduate high school students are prepared for and interested in health care careers.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.