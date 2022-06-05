New routes added to Radler Bike Festival at Arbor Day Farm

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KMTV) — If you are a fan of biking and scenic backgrounds, you are in luck.

The 2022 Radler Bike Festival includes two new routes that begin and end at the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City.

Cyclists can also enjoy games and live music during the festival.

The event will take place June 18 - June 19.

Read the full press release:

“The 2022 Radler Bike Festival will take place from June 18 to June 19 and include two new scenic routes beginning and ending at the Arbor Day Farm. Bicyclists will also get to enjoy live music, games, an event t-shirt, unique accommodations and cider made from Arbor Day Farm apples.

‘We are thrilled to host this year’s Radler Bike Festival for the second year in a row at the Arbor Day Farm,’ said Austin Mackrill, vice president of Arbor Day Farm. ‘The property includes 260 acres of natural beauty for cyclists to enjoy and explore with outstanding hospitality from start to finish.’

The Steamboat Trace Trail is one of the two routes which parallels the Missouri River and makes for a scenic ride bicyclists in the region frequent often. The second route is south of Highway 2 with picturesque views and easily manageable elevation changes making it a manageable option for riders with moderate experience. The out-and-back routes were carefully chosen by experienced bicyclists.

In addition to the in-person ride, the Radler Bike Festival is also offering a virtual option for riders who prefer to ride a different course on their own schedule. Virtual registrants will still receive an event t-shirt, finisher mug, ride bib and 100 trees planted in our nation’s forests in honor of the registrant’s virtual ride.

This year’s bike festival is presented by Trek Bike Omaha who will provide riders the bike support and minor repairs necessary over the course of the two-day ride. To meet riders’ energy needs, several food options are available from on-site food trucks to restaurants onsite at Arbor Day Farm. Organized games, live music and yoga will keep riders busy and entertained off the bike.

For festival lodging, riders can enjoy a night under stars with two camping options located across from Arbor Day Farm at the Arbor Lodge State Historical Park. The open camping option allows riders the opportunity to pitch their own tent on the campground, while the concierge camping option is for those who would prefer a tent to be assembled at arrival and taken down after their departure. The tent fits two people and will be available to reserve prior to June 15.

Registration is open for the in-person and virtual Radler Bike Festival until June 16. To register, go to radlerbikefestival.com.”

