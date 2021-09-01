New Saunders County Attorney sworn in this morning

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Saunders County, a new county attorney was sworn in this morning.

The county said:

Jennifer D Joakim was sworn in at 8:00 am today, September 1, 2021, as the Saunders County Attorney.



Ms. Joakim has been a licensed attorney for 22 years, being admitted to the practice of law in Massachusetts since 1999 and Nebraska since 2006. She has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration. She has served as a Barnstable County Sheriff Deputy for Barnstable, MA for 10 years prior to graduating from Law School at the New England School of Law.



Since moving to Nebraska and opening her private practice in 2006, Ms. Joakim has served as the Chair of the Mental Health Board for the Fifth Judicial District as well as the Public Defender in Butler County. Ms. Joakim has extensive knowledge in criminal law, mental health, juvenile law, family law, as well as bankruptcy, business entity development, probate, and adoption law.



She is eager to apply her wide range of practical experience to serving the people of Saunders County, where she is a resident of Valparaiso.

