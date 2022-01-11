New shuttle tour to showcase North Omaha's history, arts and culture

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new tour will highlight North Omaha's African American history, arts and culture.

The North Omaha legacy tour will take groups to N. 24th and 30th street corridors.

It will make its way to the Malcolm X Foundation, The Great Plains Black History Museum, the Revive Center Omaha, and more.

"To be able to bring people from Omaha and outside of Omaha down to 24th and Lake and say 'Look what we have here. Let's go eat over here, let's go buy some clothes over here,' that's going to be exciting. That's what the tour's about," said North Omaha community activist Preston Love Jr.

There will be one and two-hour tours available.

To learn more about the tours, you can call 402-812-3324, e-mail preston@4urban.org or visit northomahatours.com.

