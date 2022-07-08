New South Omaha fire station opens, includes memorial to OFD members

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's official: Omaha Fire Station 31 is now ready to start serving the community.

It's replacing the more than 70-year-old fire station at 25th and l Streets and work started on it in April 2021. This is the first new station since the early 2000s.

The station also carries a special meaning.

"So we wanted to put together a memorial site. But we wanted to honor all of the firefighters that have served past, future, present and so that's what this memorial site stands for," said Omaha Fire Department Chief Dan Olsen.

Among those honored Dr. Joseph Stothert, late husband of Mayor Jean Stothert, who was OFD’s long-time medical director. He passed away in March of 2021.

