New specialty license plate features Josh the Otter; brings attention to water safety

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new specialty license plate offered by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is raising awareness on water safety.

Residents can purchase the license plate starting Jan. 1, 2022. It says "Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water" and features a photo of Josh taking a swim.

The plate will be sold for $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or $40 annually for a custom message.

Fees from the plate will be distributed to a fund that's used for programs that educate the public, especially children, on water safety and why it's important to stay away from water unless accompanied by an adult.

“Purchasing specialty license plates are a great way for Nebraskans to support good causes like the Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water campaign,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV.

All specialty plates can be purchased online here. Plates will be sent to the purchaser's county treasurer.

See a full-sized image of the specialty license plate below.

Nebraska DMV

